1ST Source Bank Has $1.93 Million Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZBH)

1ST Source Bank grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,651 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,095 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 16,019 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 65,413 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,289,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 24,808 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,240 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,006 shares during the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

In other Zimmer Biomet news, CEO Bryan C. Hanson purchased 410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $123.03 per share, for a total transaction of $50,442.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 25,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,135,665.61. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 30,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.37, for a total transaction of $3,984,337.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

ZBH opened at $113.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.89. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $104.28 and a 1 year high of $134.55. The company has a market capitalization of $23.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.08.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.03. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 22.42% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 11.96%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.86.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

See Also: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.