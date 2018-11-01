1ST Source Bank Sells 3,158 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (SDY)

1ST Source Bank reduced its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 317,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,158 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF comprises about 2.5% of 1ST Source Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. 1ST Source Bank owned approximately 0.19% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $31,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 66,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 216.4% in the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. now owns 2,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 637.0% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 176,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,305,000 after purchasing an additional 3,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 313.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 56,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,503,000 after purchasing an additional 42,606 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $93.23 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $87.95 and a 52 week high of $100.07.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

