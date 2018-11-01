1ST Source Bank Sells 3,885 Shares of American International Group Inc (AIG)

1ST Source Bank trimmed its position in American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 15.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,815 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,885 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in American International Group were worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ARGA Investment Management LP grew its position in American International Group by 13.9% in the third quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 93,099 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,957,000 after acquiring an additional 11,350 shares during the period. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in American International Group in the third quarter valued at $210,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in American International Group by 6.5% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 115,838 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,167,000 after acquiring an additional 7,107 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in American International Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 349,766 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,621,000 after acquiring an additional 4,555 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in American International Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 182,527 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,717,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIG stock opened at $41.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $36.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.27. American International Group Inc has a 52 week low of $39.29 and a 52 week high of $65.30.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.40). American International Group had a positive return on equity of 2.03% and a negative net margin of 13.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.22) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that American International Group Inc will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. American International Group’s payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AIG. Zacks Investment Research cut American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank upgraded American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Argus lowered their price target on American International Group from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $62.00 price target on American International Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.87.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers primarily in the United States, Europe, and Japan. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, and marine insurance.

