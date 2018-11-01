259,945 Shares in BlackBerry Ltd (BB) Acquired by Capital Investment Counsel Inc

Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 259,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,958,000. BlackBerry accounts for approximately 1.1% of Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE purchased a new stake in shares of BlackBerry during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,025,000. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackBerry during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,276,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackBerry during the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,452,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackBerry during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,575,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackBerry during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.07% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackBerry alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on BlackBerry from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. BlackBerry has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.21.

NYSE:BB opened at $9.25 on Thursday. BlackBerry Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $8.63 and a fifty-two week high of $14.55. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 185.00 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 6.43 and a current ratio of 6.43.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. BlackBerry had a positive return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 34.24%. The company had revenue of $214.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. BlackBerry’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that BlackBerry Ltd will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Limited operates as an enterprise software and services company focused on securing and managing endpoints in the Internet of Things. It offers BlackBerry Enterprise Mobility Suite, which combines and integrates mobile security, management, productivity, and collaboration solutions, such as BlackBerry UEM, BlackBerry Dynamics, and BlackBerry Workspaces; BlackBerry AtHoc, a secure and networked crisis communications solution; SecuSUITE for Government, a voice encryption software solution; BlackBerry Enterprise Consulting and BlackBerry Cybersecurity Consulting; and BBM Enterprise, an enterprise-grade secure instant messaging solution, as well as Communications Platform as a Service.

Recommended Story: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.