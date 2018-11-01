$3.14 Billion in Sales Expected for CSX Co. (CSX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) will post sales of $3.14 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for CSX’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.21 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.10 billion. CSX posted sales of $2.86 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 15th.

On average, analysts expect that CSX will report full-year sales of $12.25 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.20 billion to $12.31 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $12.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.50 billion to $13.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CSX.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. CSX had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 55.19%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

CSX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities upped their target price on CSX from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “$69.00” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Raymond James upped their target price on CSX from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “$69.00” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Cowen restated a “$69.00” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. BidaskClub upgraded CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on CSX from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acropolis Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX in the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX in the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of CSX in the 3rd quarter valued at $138,000. IMS Capital Management bought a new position in shares of CSX in the 2nd quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CSX in the 2nd quarter valued at $128,000. Institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSX traded up $0.73 on Thursday, hitting $69.59. 5,908,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,956,893. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.29. CSX has a 52 week low of $48.26 and a 52 week high of $76.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.10 billion, a PE ratio of 30.26, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. CSX’s payout ratio is 38.26%.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based transportation services in the United States and Canada. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports agricultural and food products, fertilizers, chemicals, automotive, metals and equipment, minerals, and forest products; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

