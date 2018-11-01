$4.50 Billion in Sales Expected for BCE Inc. (BCE) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) will announce $4.50 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for BCE’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.45 billion and the highest is $4.52 billion. BCE posted sales of $4.53 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BCE will report full year sales of $18.00 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $17.89 billion to $18.06 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $18.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.24 billion to $18.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow BCE.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 12.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. ValuEngine raised BCE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BCE in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Desjardins raised BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Scotiabank raised BCE from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.40.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BCE in the third quarter worth about $103,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BCE by 1,449.3% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 170,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 159,215 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its stake in shares of BCE by 171.5% in the second quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 4,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 2,696 shares during the period. New England Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BCE in the second quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BCE by 42.2% in the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the period. 42.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BCE traded up $1.92 on Thursday, hitting $40.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,557,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 896,106. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.50. BCE has a 52-week low of $38.75 and a 52-week high of $49.06.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services.

