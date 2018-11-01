$438.30 Million in Sales Expected for Match Group Inc (MTCH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH) will announce sales of $438.30 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Match Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $439.86 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $435.00 million. Match Group reported sales of $343.42 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Match Group will report full year sales of $1.72 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.73 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $2.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Match Group.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $421.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.07 million. Match Group had a net margin of 32.94% and a return on equity of 53.18%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MTCH shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Match Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Match Group from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Match Group from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Match Group from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Match Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTCH traded up $1.51 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $53.23. 1,806,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,415,079. The company has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. Match Group has a one year low of $26.37 and a one year high of $60.95.

In related news, CFO Gary Swidler sold 105,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.57, for a total transaction of $5,235,137.27. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 266,010 shares in the company, valued at $13,186,115.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Amanda Ginsberg sold 106,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.37, for a total transaction of $5,275,184.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,094,610.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 251,000 shares of company stock worth $12,382,872 in the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Match Group by 9.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 215,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,584,000 after purchasing an additional 17,958 shares during the period. Viridian Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Match Group in the third quarter worth about $1,064,000. Cypress Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Match Group in the second quarter worth about $6,198,000. GAM Holding AG purchased a new stake in Match Group in the second quarter worth about $857,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Match Group by 8.0% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 209,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,115,000 after purchasing an additional 15,526 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.21% of the company’s stock.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, and Pairs. Match Group, Inc offers its dating products through its Websites and applications in 42 languages approximately in 190 countries. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

