$454.78 Million in Sales Expected for Corecivic Inc (CXW) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Corecivic Inc (NYSE:CXW) to announce sales of $454.78 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Corecivic’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $462.33 million and the lowest is $447.24 million. Corecivic posted sales of $442.85 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corecivic will report full year sales of $1.80 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $1.82 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $1.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Corecivic.

Corecivic (NYSE:CXW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). Corecivic had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The business had revenue of $449.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CXW shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corecivic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Corecivic from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Corecivic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.67.

Shares of NYSE:CXW opened at $22.46 on Thursday. Corecivic has a 1 year low of $18.61 and a 1 year high of $26.49. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 28th. Corecivic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.14%.

In other news, Director Thurgood Marshall, Jr. sold 2,100 shares of Corecivic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.95, for a total transaction of $54,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $810,184.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kim White sold 10,000 shares of Corecivic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $251,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,763.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,733 shares of company stock valued at $2,716,921 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Corecivic by 26.8% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 36,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 7,814 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new position in Corecivic in the third quarter worth approximately $258,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Corecivic by 67.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 48,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 19,444 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Corecivic by 22.7% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 52,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,266,000 after buying an additional 9,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Corecivic in the third quarter worth approximately $2,276,000. 84.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Corecivic Company Profile

The Company is a diversified government solutions company with the scale and experience needed to solve tough government challenges in flexible cost-effective ways. We provide a broad range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a growing network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

