4,554 Shares in Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW) Purchased by Financial Gravity Wealth Inc.

Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,554 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,752,000. Sherwin-Williams comprises about 1.8% of Financial Gravity Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter valued at $112,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 115.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter worth about $124,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 168.6% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsend & Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter worth about $148,000. 78.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director John M. Stropki purchased 675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $375.00 per share, for a total transaction of $253,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.16, for a total value of $380,231.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,257 shares in the company, valued at $1,443,372.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,462 shares of company stock worth $2,941,402 over the last quarter. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $393.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.03 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.24. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 52 week low of $355.28 and a 52 week high of $479.64.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.71 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 45.22% and a net margin of 10.92%. Analysts anticipate that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 19.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is presently 24.11%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SHW shares. ValuEngine cut Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $500.00 price target on Sherwin-Williams and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $456.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $465.00 price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $467.40.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers primarily in North and South America, the Caribbean, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

