55,099 Shares in Global X MLP ETF (MLPA) Acquired by Newfound Research LLC

Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 55,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Global X MLP ETF by 12.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 335,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,852,000 after acquiring an additional 37,615 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Global X MLP ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $173,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Global X MLP ETF by 66.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 16,866 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Global X MLP ETF by 29.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 34,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 7,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Global X MLP ETF by 248.5% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 200,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 143,077 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X MLP ETF alerts:

Shares of MLPA stock opened at $8.85 on Thursday. Global X MLP ETF has a 12-month low of $8.14 and a 12-month high of $10.88.

Read More: What is insider trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.