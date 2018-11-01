$61.49 Billion in Sales Expected for Apple Inc. (AAPL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to post $61.49 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have made estimates for Apple’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $62.70 billion and the lowest is $60.36 billion. Apple reported sales of $52.58 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apple will report full-year sales of $264.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $263.05 billion to $265.39 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $279.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $265.95 billion to $289.39 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Apple.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $53.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.43 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 43.50% and a net margin of 21.98%. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.67 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Macquarie reissued a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday. Atlantic Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Apple from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.51.

Shares of AAPL traded up $3.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $222.22. 43,467,235 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,740,766. The firm has a market cap of $1,048.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Apple has a one year low of $150.24 and a one year high of $233.47.

In related news, SVP Angela J. Ahrendts sold 14,194 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.96, for a total transaction of $3,235,664.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 105,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,058,442.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.79, for a total value of $57,749,196.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 544,185 shares of company stock valued at $120,312,613. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. B. Riley Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 27.6% during the first quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 17,412 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,921,000 after buying an additional 3,770 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of Apple by 33.5% in the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 10,012 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares during the period. Roof Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 44.0% in the first quarter. Roof Advisory Group Inc. now owns 42,322 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,101,000 after purchasing an additional 12,930 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple in the first quarter worth about $1,477,000. Finally, Viridian Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple in the first quarter worth about $525,000. 58.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers to consumers, and small and mid-sized businesses; and education, enterprise, and government customers worldwide. The company also sells related software, services, accessories, networking solutions, and third-party digital content and applications.

