6,600 Shares in Hormel Foods Corp (HRL) Acquired by QUANTRES ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd

QUANTRES ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd purchased a new position in Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Hormel Foods in the 2nd quarter worth $243,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Hormel Foods by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 75,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,814,000 after purchasing an additional 4,120 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 1,190.8% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 338,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,591,000 after buying an additional 312,180 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,255,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,716,000 after buying an additional 473,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 172.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 100,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after buying an additional 63,728 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho cut shares of Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hormel Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Stephens cut shares of Hormel Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Hormel Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hormel Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.20.

In related news, VP Thomas R. Day sold 11,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total transaction of $456,693.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,213.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman James P. Snee sold 21,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $829,785.55. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 49,326 shares in the company, valued at $1,866,989.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 138,632 shares of company stock worth $5,556,981 over the last quarter. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE HRL opened at $43.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $23.12 billion, a PE ratio of 27.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.34. Hormel Foods Corp has a 12-month low of $30.44 and a 12-month high of $43.89.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hormel Foods Corp will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 19th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is 47.77%.

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, Specialty Foods, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamole, and bacon; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butter, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

