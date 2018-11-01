$7.57 Million in Sales Expected for Myokardia Inc (MYOK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Myokardia Inc (NASDAQ:MYOK) to post sales of $7.57 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Myokardia’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.63 million to $9.50 million. Myokardia reported sales of $5.63 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 34.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Myokardia will report full year sales of $25.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $23.00 million to $32.97 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $34.67 million, with estimates ranging from $24.00 million to $50.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Myokardia.

Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 million. Myokardia had a negative net margin of 249.22% and a negative return on equity of 21.16%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MYOK shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Myokardia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Myokardia in a report on Monday, October 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Myokardia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Myokardia from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Myokardia in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Myokardia currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.64.

In other Myokardia news, insider Marc Semigran sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.53, for a total value of $2,678,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,464,542. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider June Lee sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.13, for a total transaction of $315,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,426 shares in the company, valued at $342,543.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,000 shares of company stock worth $3,519,470 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Myokardia by 92.7% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,276 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Myokardia during the second quarter valued at about $191,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Myokardia during the second quarter valued at about $231,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Myokardia during the first quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Myokardia by 36.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,961 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. 87.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MYOK traded up $2.53 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $55.47. The company had a trading volume of 236,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,580. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.62 and a beta of 3.40. Myokardia has a twelve month low of $32.80 and a twelve month high of $67.79.

MyoKardia

MyoKardia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavacamten, an orally administered small molecule, which has completed Phase II clinical trial that is designed to reduce left ventricular contractility to potentially alleviate the functional consequences and symptoms of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) and prevent or reverse HCM progression.

