$826.05 Million in Sales Expected for Goldcorp Inc. (GG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Goldcorp Inc. (NYSE:GG) (TSE:G) to announce $826.05 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Goldcorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $824.08 million and the highest estimate coming in at $828.01 million. Goldcorp reported sales of $853.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Goldcorp will report full-year sales of $3.21 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.05 billion to $3.48 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.57 billion to $4.36 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Goldcorp.

Goldcorp (NYSE:GG) (TSE:G) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $621.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $714.46 million. Goldcorp had a return on equity of 0.97% and a net margin of 2.47%.

Several research firms have issued reports on GG. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Goldcorp from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank set a $13.00 price objective on Goldcorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Goldcorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.79 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Goldcorp in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Goldcorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.58.

NYSE:GG opened at $9.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.16 and a beta of -0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Goldcorp has a 1 year low of $8.42 and a 1 year high of $15.55.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GG. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Goldcorp by 6.6% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,998,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $233,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,326 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP boosted its stake in shares of Goldcorp by 3.2% during the second quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 8,580,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $117,592,000 after acquiring an additional 268,222 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Goldcorp by 15.6% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,142,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $98,460,000 after acquiring an additional 966,420 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Goldcorp by 10.8% during the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,335,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,183,000 after acquiring an additional 520,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Goldcorp by 29.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,588,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,515 shares during the last quarter. 53.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Goldcorp Company Profile

Goldcorp Inc acquires, explores for, develops, and operates precious metal properties in Canada, the United States, Mexico, and Central and South America. It primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper deposits. The company's principal producing mining properties include the Éléonore, Musselwhite, Porcupine, and Red Lake mines in Canada; the Peñasquito mine in Mexico; the Cerro Negro mine in Argentina; and the Pueblo Viejo mine in the Dominican Republic.

