8×8, Inc. (EGHT) CEO Buys $97,925.70 in Stock

8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT) CEO Vikram Verma bought 5,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.09 per share, with a total value of $97,925.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:EGHT traded up $0.74 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.93. 1,292,417 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 892,888. 8×8, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.76 and a 52-week high of $23.50.

8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $85.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.26 million. 8X8 had a positive return on equity of 0.03% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that 8×8, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EGHT. B. Riley upped their target price on 8X8 from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. BidaskClub lowered 8X8 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised 8X8 from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on 8X8 in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (down previously from $25.00) on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGHT. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of 8X8 by 13.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 63,542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 7,743 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of 8X8 by 85.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,003 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 6,010 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the first quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of 8X8 by 1.6% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 192,072 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after purchasing an additional 3,091 shares during the period. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its stake in shares of 8X8 by 37.8% during the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 15,325 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. 71.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 8X8

8×8, Inc provides cloud-based, enterprise-class software solutions. The Company’s solutions are delivered through Software as a Service (SaaS) business model. Its segments include Americas and Europe. Its software platform brings together cloud, mobile, collaboration, video and data science technologies.

