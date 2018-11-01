930 Shares in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (IWO) Acquired by Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sun Life Financial INC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 424.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 199.5% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 152.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWO stock opened at $187.89 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $175.64 and a 12-month high of $220.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.2931 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 26th. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

