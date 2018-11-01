Aaron’s, Inc. (AAN) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lessened its stake in Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) by 15.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Aaron’s were worth $1,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAN. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Aaron’s by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its position in Aaron’s by 60.1% in the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 9,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Aaron’s by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 115,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,395,000 after purchasing an additional 40,390 shares during the period. Suntrust Banks Inc. grew its position in Aaron’s by 198.7% in the 1st quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 15,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Aaron’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $383,000.

Shares of AAN stock opened at $47.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 0.02. Aaron’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.29 and a 52 week high of $56.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $953.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $948.48 million. Aaron’s had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 8.39%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aaron’s, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 20th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 19th. Aaron’s’s payout ratio is currently 4.69%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Aaron’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Aaron’s from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Northcoast Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aaron’s in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Aaron’s from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.10.

In other news, CEO Ryan K. Woodley sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total transaction of $565,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Curtis Linn Doman sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,750,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67,523 shares in the company, valued at $3,376,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,904 shares of company stock worth $2,579,618. Corporate insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. It operates through three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.

