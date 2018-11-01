Abdiel Capital Management, Llc Buys 90,000 Shares of Alteryx Inc (AYX) Stock

Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.40 per share, for a total transaction of $4,266,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Abdiel Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 1st, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 75,000 shares of Alteryx stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $53.54 per share, for a total transaction of $4,015,500.00.

On Tuesday, October 23rd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 29,855 shares of Alteryx stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.53 per share, for a total transaction of $1,269,733.15.

Alteryx stock traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $54.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,238,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 848,553. Alteryx Inc has a 12 month low of $21.15 and a 12 month high of $63.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -175.19 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 9.44% and a negative net margin of 9.44%. The business had revenue of $46.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Alteryx Inc will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Alteryx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $130,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Alteryx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $169,000. State Treasurer State of Michigan bought a new stake in Alteryx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the third quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the first quarter valued at about $256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AYX. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Alteryx from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Alteryx in a research note on Monday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Alteryx from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Alteryx in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

Alteryx Company Profile

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer for data preparation, blending, and analytics that could be deployable in the cloud and on premise; Alteryx Server, a secure and scalable server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models to production; and Alteryx Analytics Gallery, a cloud-based collaboration offering that allows users to share workflows in a centralized repository.

