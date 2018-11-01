ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (ACAD) Given a $27.00 Price Target at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald set a $27.00 price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ACAD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, September 21st. They set a positive rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.78.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ACAD traded up $2.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.58. The company had a trading volume of 104,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,451,029. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $12.77 and a 1-year high of $38.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 3.45.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.06). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 135.99% and a negative return on equity of 78.56%. The business had revenue of $57.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.55) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 87.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -2.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 1,210,776 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.70 per share, with a total value of $22,641,511.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 23.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACAD. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $163,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $169,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $176,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 96.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 4,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $179,000. 93.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

Read More: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.