Acasti Pharma (ACST) Trading Up 5.3%

Acasti Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ACST) was up 5.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.06 and last traded at $1.00. Approximately 631,169 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 546,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.95.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Acasti Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $56.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.40.

Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Acasti Pharma Inc will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Acasti Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACST)

Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid therapeutic that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat patients with hypertriglyceridemia.

