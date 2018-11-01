Adobe Systems Incorporated (ADBE) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Adobe Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,623 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 599 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Adobe Systems were worth $2,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Adobe Systems by 2.0% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,139,319 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,740,637,000 after purchasing an additional 141,525 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Adobe Systems by 79.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,431,752 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $836,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515,736 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $565,496,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Adobe Systems by 5.4% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,831,169 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $446,458,000 after acquiring an additional 94,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank raised its holdings in Adobe Systems by 3.8% in the second quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,820,343 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $443,818,000 after acquiring an additional 66,223 shares in the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Adobe Systems alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ADBE. BidaskClub raised shares of Adobe Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 25th. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Adobe Systems from $235.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Adobe Systems from $260.00 to $309.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Adobe Systems to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Adobe Systems in a report on Thursday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.17.

In other news, EVP Ann Lewnes sold 2,939 shares of Adobe Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.80, for a total value of $745,918.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,608,192.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 8,790 shares of company stock worth $2,303,462 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

ADBE stock opened at $245.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. Adobe Systems Incorporated has a twelve month low of $165.68 and a twelve month high of $277.61. The company has a market cap of $116.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.08.

Adobe Systems (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 13th. The software company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. Adobe Systems had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 29.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Adobe Systems Incorporated will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Systems Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customers to download and install the latest versions of its creative products.

Featured Article: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.