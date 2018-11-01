Advanced Disposal Services (ADSW) Trading Down 8.7% Following Weak Earnings

Advanced Disposal Services Inc (NYSE:ADSW)’s share price was down 8.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $24.66 and last traded at $24.72. Approximately 1,193,851 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 144% from the average daily volume of 488,587 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.09.

The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Advanced Disposal Services had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 3.72%. The business had revenue of $400.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Advanced Disposal Services alerts:

ADSW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. First Analysis increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Disposal Services to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Advanced Disposal Services in a research note on Friday, October 12th. They set a “weight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Advanced Disposal Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Advanced Disposal Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Disposal Services in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.86.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Advanced Disposal Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Advanced Disposal Services by 1,329.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 6,849 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Advanced Disposal Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $275,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Advanced Disposal Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Advanced Disposal Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $258,000. 96.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.59, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.61.

Advanced Disposal Services Company Profile (NYSE:ADSW)

Advanced Disposal Services, Inc provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, and disposal services. It is involved in the curbside collection of residential refuse from small carts or containers into collection vehicles for transport to a disposal/recycling site. The company also supplies commercial and industrial customers with waste containers; rents or sells compactors to large waste generators; and provides roll-off containers, as well as waste collection, transportation, and disposal services to construction and demolition sites.

Featured Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Disposal Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Disposal Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.