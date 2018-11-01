Advaxis (ADXS) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Buy

Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Advaxis in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th.

NASDAQ:ADXS traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.58. 505,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 871,109. Advaxis has a 12-month low of $0.47 and a 12-month high of $3.58. The stock has a market cap of $28.03 million, a P/E ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.81.

Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.02). Advaxis had a negative net margin of 1,062.68% and a negative return on equity of 165.23%. The company had revenue of $1.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Advaxis will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Roni Appel bought 33,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.20 per share, for a total transaction of $39,999.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADXS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Advaxis by 28.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,925,417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,943,000 after purchasing an additional 644,201 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Advaxis during the second quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC bought a new stake in Advaxis during the second quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in Advaxis during the second quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.41% of the company’s stock.

About Advaxis

Advaxis, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of Listeria monocytogenes (Lm) technology based immunotherapies in the United States. It is developing Axalimogene filolisbac and ADXS-Dual that are Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidates for the treatment of human papilloma virus associated cancers, including cervical, and head and neck cancers.

