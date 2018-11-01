Aecom (ACM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Aecom (NYSE:ACM) will post $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Aecom’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.87. Aecom posted earnings per share of $0.74 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Aecom will report full year earnings of $2.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.63 to $2.72. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.88 to $3.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Aecom.

Aecom (NYSE:ACM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. Aecom had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 9.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Aecom from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aecom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Argus downgraded Aecom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Aecom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Aecom from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Aecom presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.67.

In other Aecom news, insider Lara Poloni sold 1,607 shares of Aecom stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total value of $52,211.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,337.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aecom by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,294,925 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $439,132,000 after acquiring an additional 375,863 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Aecom by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,819,230 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $159,177,000 after acquiring an additional 42,033 shares during the period. Luminus Management LLC boosted its position in Aecom by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 2,434,759 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,420,000 after acquiring an additional 389,900 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Aecom by 106.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,403,765 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,395,000 after buying an additional 1,239,397 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aecom by 1.6% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,350,270 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,629,000 after buying an additional 37,560 shares during the period. 84.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ACM opened at $29.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Aecom has a 1 year low of $29.13 and a 1 year high of $39.90. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.57.

Aecom Company Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, building, financing, and operating infrastructure assets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Design and Consulting Services (DCS), Construction Services (CS), Management Services (MS), and AECOM Capital (ACAP). The DCS segment provides planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, program management, and construction management services for industrial, commercial, institutional, and government clients, such as transportation, facilities, environmental, and energy/power markets.

