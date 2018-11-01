Aecon Group (ARE) Price Target Raised to C$20.00

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research note published on Monday. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ARE. CIBC raised shares of Aecon Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a C$20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 5th. Raymond James reaffirmed a c$15.39 rating and set a C$20.50 price objective on shares of Aecon Group in a report on Thursday, July 19th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Aecon Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$22.00.

TSE ARE opened at C$18.93 on Monday. Aecon Group has a 1 year low of C$14.27 and a 1 year high of C$20.06.

In related news, Director John Michael Beck sold 48,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.66, for a total transaction of C$813,008.00.

Aecon Group Company Profile

Aecon Group Inc provides construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Infrastructure, Energy, Mining, and Concessions. The Infrastructure segment is involved in the construction of roads and bridges, and rail and transit systems, as well as in asphalt production and aggregates, municipal construction, commercial site design, and material engineering and design activities.

