Air Canada’s (ACDVF) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Scotiabank

Scotiabank restated their buy rating on shares of Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, Paradigm Capital set a $32.00 price objective on Air Canada and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ACDVF traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.01. The stock had a trading volume of 8,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,672. Air Canada has a 12-month low of $15.23 and a 12-month high of $22.42.

About Air Canada

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Express and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

