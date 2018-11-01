Aircastle (AYR) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Aircastle (NYSE:AYR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $190.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.78 million. Aircastle had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 28.40%. Aircastle’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:AYR traded up $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $19.57. 668,608 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 411,499. Aircastle has a 12 month low of $17.86 and a 12 month high of $25.30. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.79.

In other news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 7,500 shares of Aircastle stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.26, for a total transaction of $159,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,024 shares in the company, valued at $446,970.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Aircastle by 5.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,310,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $129,356,000 after purchasing an additional 318,259 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Aircastle by 0.9% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,705,845 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $75,969,000 after buying an additional 34,200 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aircastle by 9.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,481,457 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $71,372,000 after buying an additional 301,727 shares during the period. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aircastle by 2,004.0% during the second quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,829,292 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,500,000 after buying an additional 1,742,350 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Aircastle by 9.2% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,148,454 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,544,000 after buying an additional 97,165 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Aircastle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aircastle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Aircastle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.71.

Aircastle Limited, through its subsidiaries, leases, finances, sells, and manages commercial flight equipment to airlines worldwide. The company also invests in other aviation assets. As of December 31, 2017, its aircraft portfolio comprised 236 aircraft leased to 81 lessees located in 43 countries. Aircastle Limited was founded in 2004 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

