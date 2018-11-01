Airgain (AIRG) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday. They currently have $14.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Airgain, Inc. is a provider of embedded antenna technologies. It offers antennas for the devices which are deployed in carrier, enterprise and residential wireless networks and systems, including set top boxes, access points, routers, gateways, media adapters and digital televisions. The company also offers residential wireless local area network or wireless fidelity to carriers, original equipment manufacturers, original design manufacturers and system designers. Airgain, Inc. is based in San Diego, United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AIRG. TheStreet cut shares of Airgain from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Airgain in a report on Friday, August 10th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Airgain from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Airgain from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $8.50 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, August 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Airgain currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.33.

Shares of NASDAQ AIRG traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.58. 1,079 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,183. Airgain has a 12-month low of $7.31 and a 12-month high of $13.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.98 million, a P/E ratio of 124.00 and a beta of 2.22.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07. Airgain had a negative net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 7.47%. The company had revenue of $15.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. Airgain’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Airgain will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Airgain by 144.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 81,464 shares during the period. Trellus Management Company LLC grew its holdings in Airgain by 14.3% in the second quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Northpointe Capital LLC grew its holdings in Airgain by 332.7% in the third quarter. Northpointe Capital LLC now owns 265,951 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,495,000 after purchasing an additional 204,487 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Airgain in the third quarter worth about $822,000. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Airgain in the second quarter worth about $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.01% of the company’s stock.

About Airgain

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, chipset vendors, and service providers worldwide. Its products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; omnimax high performance external antennas; MaxBeam carrier class antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and M2M antennas.

