Alio Gold (ALO) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Alio Gold (TSE:ALO) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 8th.

Alio Gold (TSE:ALO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.07. Alio Gold had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The company had revenue of C$33.86 million for the quarter.

Shares of TSE:ALO opened at C$0.94 on Thursday. Alio Gold has a 52 week low of C$0.81 and a 52 week high of C$5.23.

A number of brokerages have commented on ALO. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Alio Gold from C$6.00 to C$4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Alio Gold from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$4.50 to C$1.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Alio Gold from C$3.50 to C$1.50 in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Alio Gold from C$4.00 to C$1.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Finally, Pi Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Alio Gold from C$2.70 to C$2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$3.61.

Alio Gold

Alio Gold Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral resource properties in Mexico. It primarily sells gold and silver. The company's principal assets include its 100% owned and operating San Francisco open-pit, heap leach gold mine in Sonora, Mexico; and its 100%-owned development stage Ana Paula Project in Guerrero, Mexico.

