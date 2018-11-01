AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd (AWF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $11.00

AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd Inc (NYSE:AWF)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.00 and last traded at $10.98, with a volume of 10643 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.06.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.0699 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 1st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.61%.

In related news, Director Michael Downey acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.10 per share, for a total transaction of $33,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd by 30.7% in the third quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 39,931 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 9,384 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd by 10.3% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 48,899 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 4,548 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd by 35.8% in the third quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 37,900 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd by 28.9% in the third quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 24,506 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 5,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd by 30.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 41,573 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 9,673 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.19% of the company’s stock.

About AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd (NYSE:AWF)

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to seek high current income and secondarily-capital appreciation. It invests, without limit, in securities denominated in non-U.S. currencies as well as those denominated in the U.S. dollar. The company was founded on May 20, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

