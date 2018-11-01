Alliant Energy (LNT) Downgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a research note on Monday, October 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Howard Weil initiated coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.17.

LNT traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $42.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,814,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,625,790. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.23. Alliant Energy has a twelve month low of $36.84 and a twelve month high of $45.55.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $816.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $789.73 million. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Alliant Energy will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Deborah B. Dunie purchased 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.80 per share, with a total value of $54,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $538,740. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 6,003 shares during the period. Neuburgh Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 90.4% during the 2nd quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 31,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 14,790 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 19,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 6,277 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,615,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $914,758,000 after purchasing an additional 140,957 shares during the period. Finally, Tyers Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 90.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 20,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 9,570 shares during the period. 71.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

