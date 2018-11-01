Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (MDRX) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Cantor Fitzgerald

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) was downgraded by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.38.

Shares of MDRX stock traded up $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $12.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,114,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,784,843. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $10.78 and a fifty-two week high of $16.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.14.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 8.26%. The business had revenue of $525.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software maker to buy up to 11.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Brian Farley sold 6,000 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.67, for a total value of $88,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 242,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,560,012.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dennis Olis sold 25,000 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $362,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avestar Capital LLC raised its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 20,051 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 3,899 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,029,996 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,720,000 after acquiring an additional 26,865 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 314,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,778,000 after acquiring an additional 16,100 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. raised its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 3,248,685 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,294,000 after acquiring an additional 74,174 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $7,352,000.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Company Profile

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records, connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient engagement, clinical decision support, and population health management solutions.

