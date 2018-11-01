Allstate (ALL) Downgraded by ValuEngine

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ALL. B. Riley raised their price target on Allstate from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Buckingham Research raised Allstate from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Allstate from $108.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Allstate in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Allstate in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Allstate has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.62.

ALL stock traded down $5.75 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $89.97. 4,988,327 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,090,061. The stock has a market cap of $33.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.91. Allstate has a fifty-two week low of $88.29 and a fifty-two week high of $105.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 9.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Allstate will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Harriet K. Harty sold 10,515 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.87, for a total value of $1,039,618.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,444,095.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Susan L. Lees sold 22,189 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.24, for a total value of $2,202,036.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,432 shares of company stock valued at $5,386,208. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Allstate by 0.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,831,977 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $623,554,000 after acquiring an additional 24,814 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Allstate by 11.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 972,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $88,783,000 after acquiring an additional 99,122 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Allstate by 101.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,589,586 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $145,082,000 after acquiring an additional 802,167 shares during the period. Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware grew its position in Allstate by 8.6% during the second quarter. Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware now owns 7,277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Allstate by 18.9% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 572,645 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,283,000 after acquiring an additional 91,117 shares during the period. 76.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in property and casualty insurance, and life insurance businesses in the United States and Canada. The company's Allstate Protection segment sells private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance policies; other personal lines products, including renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance policies; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

