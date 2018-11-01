Altisource Portfolio Solutions (ASPS) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday. The firm presently has a $29.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.95% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A., together with its subsidiaries, is engaged in provision of real estate mortgage portfolio management and related technology products, as well as asset recovery and customer relationship management services. The Company has three segments: Mortgage Services, Financial Services and Technology Products. Mortgage Services provides valuation, real estate sales, default processing services, property inspection and preservation services, homeowner outreach, closing and title services and knowledge process outsourcing services. Financial Services comprises the Company’s asset recovery management and customer relationship management offerings to the financial services, consumer products, telecommunications and utilities industries. Technology Products is engaged in the design, development and delivery of technology products and services to the mortgage industry. “

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on ASPS. BidaskClub cut shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th.

Shares of ASPS traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.45. The stock had a trading volume of 64,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,187. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $23.37 and a fifty-two week high of $37.86. The stock has a market cap of $444.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASPS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 2.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 796,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,246,000 after purchasing an additional 15,707 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 18.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 560,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,350,000 after purchasing an additional 86,600 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 5.6% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 161,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,712,000 after purchasing an additional 8,591 shares in the last quarter. CQS Cayman LP lifted its position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 46.3% in the second quarter. CQS Cayman LP now owns 95,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,773,000 after purchasing an additional 30,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 555.2% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 52,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 44,415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.23% of the company’s stock.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mortgage Market and Real Estate Market. The company offers property preservation and inspection, real estate brokerage and auction, title insurance and settlement, appraisal management, broker and non-broker valuation, foreclosure trustee, residential and commercial loan servicing technology, vendor management, marketplace transaction and payment management technology, document management platform, default services technology, and mortgage charge-off collection services.

