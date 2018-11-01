Amazon.com (AMZN) Earns “Buy” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their buy rating on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on AMZN. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $2,100.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Macquarie reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and issued a $2,075.00 price objective (up previously from $1,840.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Amazon.com from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1,993.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $2,091.53.

AMZN stock opened at $1,598.01 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $803.28 billion, a PE ratio of 351.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Amazon.com has a 12 month low of $1,086.87 and a 12 month high of $2,050.50.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by $2.46. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.35% and a net margin of 4.03%. The company had revenue of $56.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.05 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 18.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 16,964 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,632.23, for a total transaction of $27,689,149.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,884,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,757,711,091.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Tom A. Alberg sold 2,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,827.29, for a total value of $4,239,312.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,272 shares of company stock worth $66,675,598 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. now owns 1,203 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,072 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,150,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth $683,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 643 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 860.7% in the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 30,444 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $60,980,000 after purchasing an additional 27,275 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.73% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from vendors, as well as those offered by third-party sellers through physical stores and retail Websites, such as amazon.com, amazon.ca, amazon.com.mx, amazon.com.au, amazon.com.br, amazon.cn, amazon.fr, amazon.de, amazon.in, amazon.it, amazon.co.jp, amazon.nl, amazon.es, and amazon.co.uk.

