Amazon.com (AMZN) Receives Buy Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a research report released on Monday morning. The brokerage currently has a $2,300.00 price objective on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on AMZN. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $2,100.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Macquarie reissued a buy rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $2,075.00 target price (up from $1,840.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amazon.com from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1,993.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $2,091.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $1,598.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Amazon.com has a fifty-two week low of $1,086.87 and a fifty-two week high of $2,050.50. The stock has a market cap of $803.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 351.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.58.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $2.46. The business had revenue of $56.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.05 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 24.35%. On average, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 18.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 16,964 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,632.23, for a total transaction of $27,689,149.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,884,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,757,711,091.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tom A. Alberg sold 2,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,827.29, for a total transaction of $4,239,312.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,272 shares of company stock valued at $66,675,598. Company insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,402,494 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $43,179,159,000 after acquiring an additional 167,739 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,245,226 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,313,435,000 after acquiring an additional 121,401 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 180,406.1% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 9,848,415 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,848,000 after acquiring an additional 9,842,959 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,676,441 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,949,013,000 after acquiring an additional 50,552 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,637,654 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,883,083,000 after acquiring an additional 81,024 shares during the period. 56.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from vendors, as well as those offered by third-party sellers through physical stores and retail Websites, such as amazon.com, amazon.ca, amazon.com.mx, amazon.com.au, amazon.com.br, amazon.cn, amazon.fr, amazon.de, amazon.in, amazon.it, amazon.co.jp, amazon.nl, amazon.es, and amazon.co.uk.

