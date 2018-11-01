Amber Road Inc (AMBR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Analysts expect Amber Road Inc (NYSE:AMBR) to report ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Amber Road’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the highest is ($0.03). Amber Road posted earnings per share of ($0.02) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amber Road will report full-year earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.12). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.02). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Amber Road.

Amber Road (NYSE:AMBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The software maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $21.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.83 million. Amber Road had a negative return on equity of 38.21% and a negative net margin of 12.71%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMBR. ValuEngine raised Amber Road from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amber Road from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.75.

In related news, CFO Thomas E. Conway sold 3,720 shares of Amber Road stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total transaction of $36,493.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nathan Pieri sold 7,400 shares of Amber Road stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.96, for a total value of $73,704.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,026.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,545 shares of company stock valued at $878,917 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gagnon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amber Road by 1.3% during the second quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 671,219 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,316,000 after purchasing an additional 8,853 shares during the period. Divisar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amber Road by 16.7% during the second quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 679,960 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,398,000 after purchasing an additional 97,340 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of Amber Road during the second quarter worth about $157,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amber Road by 92.2% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 44,919 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 21,545 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amber Road by 18.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 817,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,692,000 after purchasing an additional 129,820 shares during the period. 67.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AMBR traded up $0.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,472. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $244.93 million, a PE ratio of -19.55 and a beta of 0.26. Amber Road has a fifty-two week low of $6.14 and a fifty-two week high of $10.41.

Amber Road Company Profile

Amber Road, Inc provides cloud-based global trade management (GTM) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's GTM solutions include modules for logistics contract and rate management; supply chain visibility and event management; international trade compliance; and global knowledge trade content database, supply chain collaboration with overseas factories and vendors, and duty management solutions to importers and exporters, nonvessel owning common carriers (resellers), and ocean carriers.

