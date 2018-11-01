America First Multifamily Investors (ATAX) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ATAX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of America First Multifamily Investors from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating on shares of America First Multifamily Investors in a research note on Monday, August 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of America First Multifamily Investors from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of America First Multifamily Investors from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. America First Multifamily Investors presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.25.

ATAX traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.84. 1,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,329. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. America First Multifamily Investors has a 1 year low of $5.17 and a 1 year high of $6.50. The company has a market cap of $345.79 million, a P/E ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.32.

America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.05). America First Multifamily Investors had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 34.37%. The business had revenue of $15.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.88 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.56%. America First Multifamily Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.64%.

In other news, CEO Chad L. Daffer bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.64 per share, for a total transaction of $112,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 309,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,743,329.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lisa Y. Roskens bought 5,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.95 per share, with a total value of $35,491.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 100,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,410.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 29,603 shares of company stock valued at $168,794 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of America First Multifamily Investors in the first quarter valued at $102,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of America First Multifamily Investors in the second quarter valued at $143,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of America First Multifamily Investors in the second quarter valued at $147,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 2,267.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 47,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 45,347 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 30.0% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 82,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 19,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction or permanent financing for multifamily and student housing, and residential and commercial properties. It operates through four segments: Mortgage Revenue Bond Investments, MF Properties, Public housing Capital Fund Trust, and Other Investments.

