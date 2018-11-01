American Eagle Outfitters (AEO) Position Cut by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN cut its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) by 28.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,587 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 5,417 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Quadrant L P CA increased its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 660.9% during the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 4,459 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 3,873 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 99.3% during the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 6,407 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,193 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 42.7% during the second quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 7,442 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the second quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 16,993 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total value of $422,615.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 10,000 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 110,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,082,212. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE AEO opened at $23.06 on Thursday. American Eagle Outfitters has a one year low of $12.51 and a one year high of $29.88. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.83.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 29th. The apparel retailer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The business had revenue of $964.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $937.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 26th. Investors of record on Friday, October 12th were paid a $0.1375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 11th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.41%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AEO shares. Wedbush upgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $33.00 price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Eagle Outfitters presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.40.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle Outfitters and Aerie brands. The company also provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

