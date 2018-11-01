American Finance Trust (AFIN) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $13.01

American Finance Trust Inc (NASDAQ:AFIN) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $13.01 and last traded at $13.08, with a volume of 1191 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.37.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on American Finance Trust in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, December 10th will be paid a $0.0917 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 7th.

In related news, CEO Edward M. Jr. Weil acquired 4,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.08 per share, with a total value of $75,188.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lisa Kabnick acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.07 per share, for a total transaction of $75,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 11,636 shares of company stock worth $175,404 over the last three months.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AFIN. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of American Finance Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,266,000. Milestone Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Finance Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,173,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of American Finance Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,130,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Finance Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $432,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of American Finance Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $383,000. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFIN)

American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

