AmerisourceBergen Corp. (ABC) Position Reduced by Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware

Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware lowered its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,095 shares during the period. Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 4.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,776,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,447,000 after acquiring an additional 557,312 shares in the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC grew its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,988,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,368,000 after acquiring an additional 82,224 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 8.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,460,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,305,000 after acquiring an additional 338,690 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 1.0% during the second quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,742,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,858,000 after acquiring an additional 26,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 16.7% during the second quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 2,287,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,412,000 after acquiring an additional 327,552 shares in the last quarter. 66.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Kathy H. Gaddes sold 2,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.71, for a total value of $232,606.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,279.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 21,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.33, for a total transaction of $1,885,845.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,432,415.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,578 shares of company stock valued at $6,391,264 in the last ninety days. 27.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on ABC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Sunday, August 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.80.

ABC stock opened at $88.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.51. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a one year low of $71.90 and a one year high of $106.27. The company has a market capitalization of $18.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.02.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.08. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 48.65%. The business had revenue of $43.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

