AmerisourceBergen Corp. (ABC) Position Trimmed by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its stake in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,749 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $3,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the second quarter valued at $107,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the third quarter valued at $130,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the second quarter valued at $129,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 261.1% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the second quarter valued at $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP John G. Chou sold 6,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.94, for a total value of $585,397.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,711,216.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kathy H. Gaddes sold 2,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.96, for a total value of $246,529.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,707.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,578 shares of company stock valued at $6,391,264. 27.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ABC opened at $88.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.02. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a 1 year low of $71.90 and a 1 year high of $106.27.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $43.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.05 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 48.65% and a net margin of 0.69%. AmerisourceBergen’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Friday, July 20th. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Sunday, August 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AmerisourceBergen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.80.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

