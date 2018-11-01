AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (AMN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) to report earnings of $0.80 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for AMN Healthcare Services’ earnings. AMN Healthcare Services posted earnings of $0.63 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 27%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 21st.

On average, analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services will report full-year earnings of $3.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.44 to $3.55. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for AMN Healthcare Services.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $526.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.90 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 23.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on AMN. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.60.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,026,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,165,000 after acquiring an additional 135,300 shares in the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC bought a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,354,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,424,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $425,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 112,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE AMN traded up $4.81 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $55.43. The company had a trading volume of 39,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,850. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.32. AMN Healthcare Services has a fifty-two week low of $37.71 and a fifty-two week high of $68.20.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. The company offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a shorter-term staffing solution under the NurseChoice brand; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work or on as-needed basis under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments from a few days up to one year under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

Earnings History and Estimates for AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN)

