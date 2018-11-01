Analysts Anticipate Duluth Holdings Inc (DLTH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $104.68 Million

Brokerages expect that Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) will post $104.68 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Duluth’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $101.80 million to $108.40 million. Duluth reported sales of $83.73 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, December 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Duluth will report full-year sales of $575.68 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $572.30 million to $581.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $671.92 million, with estimates ranging from $661.30 million to $688.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Duluth.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $110.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.56 million. Duluth had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 4.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Duluth from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Duluth to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Duluth in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Duluth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Duluth currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

Shares of DLTH traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $31.09. 203,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,002. The company has a market cap of $907.70 million, a PE ratio of 46.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.01. Duluth has a 52 week low of $15.13 and a 52 week high of $35.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 2.73.

In related news, SVP Allen L. Dittrich sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.97, for a total transaction of $115,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 192,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,567,628.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephanie L. Pugliese sold 2,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total value of $88,239.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 768,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,955,032.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,830 shares of company stock valued at $1,726,349 in the last three months. 70.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Duluth by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,698,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,405,000 after purchasing an additional 366,111 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Duluth by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 723,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,549,000 after acquiring an additional 6,187 shares in the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Duluth by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 325,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,239,000 after acquiring an additional 30,380 shares in the last quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Duluth in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,911,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Duluth by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 158,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,976,000 after acquiring an additional 66,456 shares in the last quarter. 42.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

