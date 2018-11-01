Analysts Anticipate MediciNova, Inc. (MNOV) to Announce ($0.11) EPS

Shares of MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $19.67 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.11) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned MediciNova an industry rank of 78 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get MediciNova alerts:

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of MediciNova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MNOV. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in MediciNova by 25.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,153,139 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,005,000 after purchasing an additional 441,945 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in MediciNova during the second quarter valued at approximately $567,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in MediciNova by 12.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 416,579 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,258,000 after purchasing an additional 45,255 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in MediciNova by 20.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 151,609 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 25,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in MediciNova by 52.1% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 64,798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 22,198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MNOV stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.31. The stock had a trading volume of 88,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,480. MediciNova has a 12 month low of $5.81 and a 12 month high of $14.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $388.24 million, a P/E ratio of -32.22 and a beta of 0.31.

MediciNova Company Profile

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring and developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company's product candidate includes MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for the treatment of neurological disorders consisting of primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis; amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and substance dependence and addiction.

Read More: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MediciNova (MNOV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MediciNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediciNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.