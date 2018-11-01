Analysts Set $30.50 Target Price for CTS Co. (CTS)

Shares of CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) have received an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $30.50 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.31 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned CTS an industry rank of 106 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded CTS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th.

In other news, CEO Kieran M. O’sullivan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.42, for a total transaction of $364,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 400,401 shares in the company, valued at $14,582,604.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of CTS by 254.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,282,725 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $46,178,000 after purchasing an additional 921,339 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in CTS by 8.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,584,492 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $165,042,000 after acquiring an additional 359,215 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CTS in the second quarter worth about $11,585,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in CTS in the second quarter worth about $2,296,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in CTS by 17.3% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 368,367 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $13,261,000 after acquiring an additional 54,430 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CTS traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.31. The company had a trading volume of 2,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,706. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company has a market capitalization of $886.40 million, a P/E ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 1.23. CTS has a 52-week low of $25.08 and a 52-week high of $39.20.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. CTS had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 14.11%. The company had revenue of $118.86 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that CTS will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. CTS’s payout ratio is presently 13.01%.

CTS Company Profile

CTS Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors, electronic components, and actuators primarily to original equipment manufacturers for the aerospace, defense, communications, industrial, information technology, medical, and transportation markets. The company offers sensors and actuators used in passenger or consumer vehicles; electronic components used in communications infrastructure, information technology and other high-speed applications, switches, and potentiometers supplied to various markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, defense and aerospace, and information technology markets.

