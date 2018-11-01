Analysts Set Aareal Bank AG (ARL) Price Target at $38.87

Aareal Bank AG (ETR:ARL) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €38.87 ($45.19).

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ARL shares. Deutsche Bank set a €38.00 ($44.19) target price on shares of Aareal Bank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €37.00 ($43.02) target price on shares of Aareal Bank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Warburg Research set a €42.50 ($49.42) target price on shares of Aareal Bank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. HSBC set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on shares of Aareal Bank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Aareal Bank in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd.

Aareal Bank stock traded down €0.28 ($0.33) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting €32.63 ($37.94). The company had a trading volume of 168,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,447. Aareal Bank has a 1 year low of €33.35 ($38.78) and a 1 year high of €41.89 ($48.71).

About Aareal Bank

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing solutions and services to the property industry in Germany and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Structured Property Financing and Consulting/Services. The Structured Property Financing segment offers property financing and refinancing solutions for office buildings, hotels, retail, logistics, and residential properties, and shopping centers in Europe, North America, and Asia.

