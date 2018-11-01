Analysts Set Cytokinetics, Inc. (CYTK) Price Target at $13.43

Shares of Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTK) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.43.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, July 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Cytokinetics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Cytokinetics in a research note on Monday, September 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Cytokinetics from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NASDAQ CYTK opened at $6.69 on Monday. Cytokinetics has a fifty-two week low of $6.20 and a fifty-two week high of $14.30. The company has a quick ratio of 8.95, a current ratio of 8.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $360.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 1.42.

In other Cytokinetics news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total transaction of $31,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 164,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,302,334.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $119,230. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 397,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after acquiring an additional 9,786 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 119,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 9,918 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 91.4% in the 2nd quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 26,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 12,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 181.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 31,627 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 20,405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. It is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

