Analysts Set LEG Immobilien AG (LEG) Price Target at $107.13

Shares of LEG Immobilien AG (FRA:LEG) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €107.13 ($124.57).

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LEG shares. HSBC set a €120.00 ($139.53) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($127.91) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €98.00 ($113.95) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. equinet set a €104.00 ($120.93) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €95.00 ($110.47) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th.

LEG traded up €1.78 ($2.07) during trading on Monday, reaching €98.44 ($114.47). 57,583 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. LEG Immobilien has a one year low of €75.17 ($87.41) and a one year high of €98.50 ($114.53).

About LEG Immobilien

LEG Immobilien AG, an integrated property company, owns, develops, and manages residential properties in Germany. The company rents and sells apartments. It also invests in the field of real estate development and commercial real estate; and purchases and sells property portfolios. In addition, the company offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT and management services for third-party properties.

