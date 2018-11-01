Analysts Set United States Steel Co. (X) Price Target at $41.71

Shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.71.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on X shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Sunday, July 8th. TheStreet raised shares of United States Steel from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of United States Steel from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of United States Steel from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $44.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, August 27th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Preferred LLC lifted its stake in United States Steel by 131.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in United States Steel by 364,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in United States Steel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $143,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in United States Steel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $189,000. Finally, Syntal Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in United States Steel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 67.96% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel stock opened at $26.53 on Monday. United States Steel has a twelve month low of $24.82 and a twelve month high of $47.64. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.33. United States Steel had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 18.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that United States Steel will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flat-Rolled Products (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products.

